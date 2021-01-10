State Health Dept. says confirmation email for vaccine doesn’t guarantee appointment availability

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many Oklahomans are frustrated with trying to sign up on the state’s vaccination portal.

“There’s so many problems with not getting an email to know if you’re in the system, to know if you’ll be notified, but then you get the email there’s no spots for vaccination,” Sandy Riley said.

The State Health Department says they find out on each Tuesday how many doses they will receive.

“It’s kind of like driving in really dense fog. You just don’t feel real comfortable about what’s in front of you,” Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said.

If you get a confirmation email saying you are eligible for an appointment, that doesn’t guarantee an appointment slot will be available.

Many Oklahomans say they’ve pre-registered but still don’t have a confirmation email.

“They are doing the batches based off of a first to register, first out notification,” Reed said.

He also says they’re adding 37 people to the 211 team to help with callers.

You don’t have to be a resident of a county to get vaccinated there, but health officials are discouraging people from going county to county.