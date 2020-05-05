State lawmakers lay out new budget as capitol reopens

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma continues the process of reopening, the State Capitol is now open to the public for the first time since Mid-March.

Senate and House leaders jumped right back into budget talks as legislators adjust to the new normal inside the building.

“We have work to do,” said the Republican leader of the Senate, Greg Treat. \

Health workers screened lawmakers, media and the public as they entered the building.

On the House and Senate floors, legislators entered in waves for roll call and votes.

Some were wearing masks and social distancing, some more than others.

But not all were at the Captiol.

Some legislators chose to stay home and vote online by proxy, like Representative Jason Lowe of Oklahoma City.

The Democrat just recovered from COVID-19- issuing this statement,

“As a person who experienced this virus or more accurately suffered under it I can confidently say it’s too early to reopen.”

Lawmakers worked to roll out a new budget plan on Monday.

“The main thing is we do not want to hurt the core services nor the people of Oklahoma in any cuts that we have made,” said Senator Roger Thompson, Senate Appropriations Chair.

Republican House and Senate leaders laying out numbers in accordance with a projected 1.4 billion dollar deficit for fiscal year 2021.

Governor Kevin Stitt called for a 7% cut across the board two weeks ago after releasing the projections.

Legislators say they can get it done with only a 3%-4% cut, if state savings and federal dollars are used.

“A year ago, nobody anticipated the COVID 19 situation we face today that has disrupted our state’s economy. It has disrupted the people of Oklahoma’s health and the Legislature feels like it’s duty to stabilize the fiscal picture of the state of Oklahoma to the best of its ability,” said Rep. Charles McCall (R-Atoka).

The Speaker of the House going on to say the budget is the responsibility of the legislature- a clear poke at Governor Stitt who had called for bigger cuts.

Lawmakers said the Governor could use 800 million federal CARES dollars to plug further holes. And after asking for help from the Chief Executive’s office, the head of Senate finances says they want to pass a law to make sure those federal dollars are spent wisely.

“We want some transparency out of the Governor’s office. We have asked to be involved, we have received crickets,” said Thompson.

The Governor’s office issuing a statement saying:

“The governor and his staff are continuing to review the budget package proposed by the Legislature and will not be commenting on specifics of the bills at this time.

However, Governor Stitt categorically denies the notion that he ever walked out of a budget meeting. He has an open-door policy to discuss the budget or any other issues with members of the House and Senate.”

Strong words were issued from House Minority Leader, Emily Virgin saying,

“Not because of COVID-19 but due to a clash of egos, this is one of the most disappointing budgets in my legislative career. The Governor needs to stop playing political games during a pandemic and use the money allocated to Oklahoma to fund state government.

This Governor likes to remind people why Oklahomans elected him. I can say with some certainty that they didn’t elect him to cut government when he could prevent it.”

Representative Kevin Wallace, House Appropriations Committee Chairman says Education will get a 3 % cut in this budget, but with federal CARES dollars, that budget could actually see more total money in the 2021 budget that in 2020.

The House and Senate must vote on this proposal this week and then it goes to the Governor’s desk.