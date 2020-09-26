State lawmakers respond to U.S. Supreme Court nomination

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma lawmakers responded Saturday following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford shared their support for the president’s nominee.

.@realDonaldTrump made the right choice by choosing Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court. Throughout her career, Judge Barrett has shown her commitment to upholding the Constitution. — Sen. Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) September 26, 2020

Congressman Tom Cole also issued a statement applauding Barrett’s judicial career and background.

“In nominating Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump is fulfilling his constitutional obligation, and he is right to do so,” said Cole. “The president has absolutely made an exceptional choice with this nomination. Indeed, Judge Barrett is well qualified to serve for her educational and career credentials alone. But most important of all, she deeply respects the United States Constitution and has devoted her life to defending it.”

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Senate plans to hold confirmation hearings for Barrett starting October 12.

