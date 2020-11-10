State leaders answer questions, concerns after record-setting numbers of COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a record number of COVID-19 cases came in over the weekend, health officials are explaining what went into the case counts.

Officials had originally reported over 4,700 cases on Saturday, before saying about 200 of them were duplicates.

“Yesterday’s count of 4,507 is an accurate reflection of how much this virus is transmitting across our communities. We have no reason to believe this revised number is an anomaly,” State Health Commissioner Lance Frye said.

Because of the duplicates, they’ve changed Saturday’s count to zero.

“The numbers that came out on Sunday, November the 8th, reflected a reporting of Saturday, November the 7th,” State Epidemiologist Jared Taylor said.

The problem came up when some labs were trying to switch from manual reporting to electronic.

“This was an artifact of moving to our new [system] because it’s requiring labs to report in under certain parameters,” Frye said.

Monday’s report showed over 2,000 new cases. That’s free of duplicates. Health officials say a one day lag helps them do quality assurance.

“We’ve gotten rid of the duplicate reporting by building in this one day lag that allows us to do that deduplication,” Taylor said. “The report that comes out today is largely reflecting Saturday testing that was QA’d throughout the day Sunday, and reported today.”

He also says there are many factors that go into daily case counts, like collecting lab samples, transporting them, and sending the results.

“The variation you see day to day is always much more a reflection of all of those artifacts than it is of any real change in disease transmission from yesterday to today or today to tomorrow,” Taylor said.

He says it’s better to look at seven day rolling averages and cumulative cases to see what the trends are.

The Governor has said he has no plans for a statewide mask mandate.

Frye says he thinks people should wear them, but doesn’t think people would follow a mandate.

“Do we have independent people in the state of Oklahoma that believe in their freedom so much that they will do something the opposite you tell them to do? My answer is absolutely we do have those people in Oklahoma,” Frye said.

“The Governor is duly elected official of this state, I’m not. That’s a political decision. It’s not a decision for me to make,” Taylor said.