State leaders expand COVID-19 in response to surging numbers, health dept. addresses 820 unreported cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The governor announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 surge plan has been expanded to include more health systems. Those hospital leaders took the stage alongside the governor saying the surge is here.

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma State Health Department led a press conference via Zoom. They were joined by leaders of OU Medicine, Mercy Hospital, Norman Regional Health System, and OSU Medical Authority & Trust.

Interim Health Commissioner Col Lance Frye announced there are 1,714 new cases. The staggering number came after three days of malfunctions with the reporting system. Of those, 894 are from just the past 24 hours.

Col Frye said 820 of the cases were discovered in a backlog of cases.

He explained the state is working with an antiquated system that can’t support the strain of a pandemic. A company is working to patch up the system but through those efforts, the system crashed several times over the past week.

“So we ran a sweep through there basically to look to make sure if there were any cases that were sitting there that we needed to make sure we process through, and there were those 800 and some odd cases,” Col Frye said.

Meanwhile, the governor announced the COVID flex centers increased from two to seven hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa to help take on the surge.

Hospital leaders are imploring Oklahomans to take precautions, saying the numbers are real, and more and more Oklahomans are becoming so sick from the virus, they need to be hospitalized.

“I can tell you that this surge is real,” said Mercy Hospital Community President Jim Gebhart. “On July 2nd Mercy had 16 patients, yesterday we had 39 so I don’t want anyone to think there aren’t a lot of people being hospitalized around the state of Oklahoma.”

Erik Polak, CEO of OSU Medical Authority & Trust, echoing Gebhart’s concern.

“The surge is real, it’s happening. We are seeing an increase in patients. OSU Medical Center is up to 21 patients as of this morning,” Polak said.

The governor said the state can once again halt elective surgeries at certain hospitals to open up capacity for COVID-19 patients if necessary.

“But we do not want to get to this point,” Gov. State said. “That’s why we need Oklahomans to practice public health measures.”

