State leaders react to Governor Stitt's new Medicaid plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a new plan for Medicaid in the state on Thursday morning.

The announcement comes months after thousands of Oklahomans signed a petition in favor of Medicaid expansion. But some state leaders are saying State Question 802 and Stitt’s new plan can’t coincide.

“If there’s a state question that passes, I think it nullifies any work we do,” Senator Greg Treat said.

“Frankly, I think it’s too little too late,” said Rep. Emily Virgin, House Minority Leader.

State leaders weighed in after Governor Stitt backed President Trump’s Healthy Adult Opportunity plan, which permits states to apply for block grants to cover certain low-income adults. Federal funding, which is now open-ended, would be capped with states receiving either a lump sum or a specific amount per enrollee.

“Oklahomans want their federal tax dollars to be returned to the state and put in to good use, but efforts to do this through amending our Constitution to force Medicaid expansion are wrong and will be ineffective,” Stitt said during the announcement in D.C.

But this announcement comes as a problem for some, as over 300,000 Oklahomans signed a petition to get State Question 802 on a ballot. The goal – to expand Medicaid.

“It seems like a desperate attempt to head off what it looks like the voters approve either in June or November,” Virgin said after the announcement.

The Yes on 802 campaign released this statement to News 4 on Thursday, saying in part, “Oklahomans have made it clear they want to vote to decide this issue for themselves. At this point, what we want to know from the Governor is when Oklahomans will be able to vote Yes On 802.”

The governor responded he is worried that if the state question is passed, federal tax dollars will be lost.

“It would be disastrous to our state if it passed. If it passed, we would not be able to take advantage of any of these waivers and different way to administer health care in Oklahoma,” Stitt said.

Governor Stitt says Oklahoma Health Care Authority will begin taking the next steps on implementing SoonerCare 2.0 by applying for additional federal funds and the HAO flexibility waivers.