State Medical Examiner rules baby’s March death a homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) say the State Medical Examiner has recently ruled an under-3-month-old girl’s death a homicide.
In March, OKCPD officers were called to a residence regarding a baby that wasn’t breathing.
The child, Amora Azmat, was transported to OU Medical Center where she passed away.
On Aug. 31, 2020, the Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.
There have been no arrests made in this case. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.
Recent Headlines:
- Shots fired over mask policy at St. Louis Family Dollar
- Taco Bell is removing Mexican Pizza, other items from menu
- Police: 7-year-old girl locked in dog cage in Ohio basement weighed just 28 pounds
- Arrests made in 2004 Fort Smith murder
- Unemployment claims continue to decline in Oklahoma