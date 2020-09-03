State Medical Examiner rules baby’s March death a homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) say the State Medical Examiner has recently ruled an under-3-month-old girl’s death a homicide.

In March, OKCPD officers were called to a residence regarding a baby that wasn’t breathing.

The child, Amora Azmat, was transported to OU Medical Center where she passed away.

On Aug. 31, 2020, the Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

There have been no arrests made in this case. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.

