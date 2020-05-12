State Narcotics Bureau investigates after two deaths linked to fake oxycodone

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says fake oxycodone pills are linked to at least two recent deaths in central Oklahoma, and more people could be at risk.

Agency Spokesman Mark Woodward says two individuals overdosed and died Sunday evening, May 10th in Oklahoma County after buying counterfeit Oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is a powerful and cheap drug that can be 100 to 1000 times more potent than Morphine or heroin. It is often purchased on the black market by drug organizations who use it as a filler in heroin or press the powder into pills that resemble legitimate U.S. pharmaceuticals,” said Woodward.

Woodward says OBN Agents found some of the counterfeit pills inside the home of one of the overdose victims.

“The pills were blue in color and stamped to look like 30 milligram Oxycodone. Side-by-side, it would be hard for anyone to tell the difference. We are concerned there are more of these pills circulating the streets of Oklahoma and we could see additional overdose victims.” said Woodward.

OBN Agents say 22-year old David LaWayne “Dee-Jay” Williams Jr. who is a person of interest in the investigation has been located and is cooperating with OBN investigators.