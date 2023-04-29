The state of Oklahoma saw seven players hear their name called in the NFL Draft.

Oklahoma started things on Thursday with tackle Anton Harrison going in the first round, 27th overall, to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the final pick of the second round, the Denver Broncos nabbed Marvin Mims. Mims became the first draft pick of Sean Payton as Broncos head coach. Mims was taken 63rd overall.

At 92, the Kansas City Chiefs, who have had a ton of success with Oklahoma offensive lineman added another. Wanya Morris went to KC in the third round.

Satuerday, the fourth and final day of the draft saw four Sooners and Cowboys combined go. Tyler Lacy of Oklahoma State was the first Cowboy drafted going to Jacksonville with Harrison. Lacy went 130th overall in the fourth round.

In the fifth round, Eric Gray heard his name called as he went 172nd overall to the New York Giants. An insurance pick with the current contract dispute taking place between starting running back Saquon Barkley and the team.

Former Carl Albert and Oklahoma State star Jason Taylor II went 234th overall to the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round.

And finally, the last pick with Oklahoma ties was tight end Brayden Willis who went 247th overall to the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round. Willis has the reputation of a team guy who can do a little bit of everything as he tries to make the roster.