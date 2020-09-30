State officials urge Census response as deadline looms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The clock is ticking for Oklahomans to get their census information in and officials say Oklahoma is lagging behind when it comes to self-reporting, which could hurt the state in the pocketbook and in representation.

The deadline to submit your census information was slated for Oct. 5. However, a judge ruled Wednesday the deadline will be pushed to the end of the month.

“I just haven’t gotten around to it if I’m being honest, just busy,” said OKC Resident Shawn.

Shawn is not alone. Officials say only 60% of Oklahomans have self reported, which ranks the Sooner State 39th nationally but there is some good news.

“Really these last few weeks have been focused on the local areas,” said Brent Kisling, the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

Kisling is leading the charge to count people in Oklahoma.

He says thanks to phone calls and door knocks from state and federal census workers, nearly 98 percent of all Oklahomans have been accounted for. That’s important.

“For every person that does not complete the census, that’s nearly 17k that is not making it back to the state, those are your hard earned tax dollars that are not coming here that affect you,” said Casey White of Oklahoma Human Services.

That money goes to things like foster care and adoptions, SNAP and senior food services. But the numbers also count when it comes to Oklahomans at our Nation’s Capital.

“If we go past 4 million, that is a huge win for Oklahoma. We could be competing to get our 6th congressional seat back, which would be very important,” said Kisling.

So with possibly 88-thousand people and 1.4 billion dollars still unaccounted for in the state over the next 10 years, it’s up to Oklahomans to fill out the forms.

“Our people want to be counted in everything, especially our votes, so we need to be counted on everything,” said OKC Resident Charletta.

Officials say the easiest way to fill out the forms is to get online at okletscount.org, call them at 844-330-2020 or just fill it out and mail it back.