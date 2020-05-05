State Rep. questions motive behind confusing unemployment application process amid growing PUA application concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As thousands of people continue to await unemployment insurance, some Oklahomans, including a state legislator, are questioning whether the process is purposely discouraging.

“Sound the alarm because this is ridiculous,” said Sarah Canaday. She’s an out-of-work land man, typically self employed, and for weeks now she’s gotten conflicting instructions on how to apply for unemployment.

“Now they’re reverting back to you have to do a regular [unemployment insurance application] and be denied, which actually says disallow,” Canaday said.

Only then, she said, is she able to access the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA application. It’s available to people who are self-employed, contractors, or gig workers.

But she said the application is rife with confusing questions.

“These questions are rounded into run on sentences, they don’t make any sense,” Canaday said.

It’s one of many frustrations she and others have with the process.

The PUA claims are meant to be retroactive going back to late January, but some said they’ve only been able to file going two weeks back.

Many are also being asked for proof they’ve been searching for work, even though that requirement was waived first by OESC, then extended by the governor until the end of May.

A spokesperson with the state said that’s a kink they’re trying to work out. However, if a claimant does encounter a work search question, filling in the box with “work search waived” in all fields should get the applicant successfully through that section.

State Rep. Mickey Dollens said the confusion surrounding the process has him and others questioning whether it’s a tactic to reduce the number of claims that get through.

“All of this in accumulation leads me to believe that it’s purposefully being held up,” Rep. Dollens said, “and whether it is purposeful or just a complete lack of competence doesn’t make it excusable.”

David Ostrowe, the secretary of digital transformation and administration for the state, is working to streamline th processes at OESC and rejects Rep. Dollens suggestion. He pointed out that the commission, which was set up to address fewer than 3,000 claims a week has already paid out half of the 400,000 claims.

As for the PUA, he said the questions on the application were designed by the Department of Labor and state legislators, and that the state has been working to get what is a brand new system online as quickly as possible.

“Keep in mind, we’re building this thing in real time because the technology, the system, and the process, really didn’t exist for Oklahoma, it didn’t exist for anybody in the United States,” Ostrowe said. “This is the first time that we’ve ever paid people that did not have an employer.”