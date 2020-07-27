State reports 45k+ specimens on Friday, steep increase from 6k specimen average

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Everyday the state reports the results from an average of 6,000 tests, or specimens. But on Friday, the number was eight times that average, so News 4 asked the Oklahoma Department of Health to explain.

Typically the OSDH reports the results of on average about 6,000 cases, ranging from double digits to 20,000+ specimens.

On Friday, the state reported 45,290 new specimens.

Early Monday morning, we asked the state health department what was behind the increase. At the time this story was published, they had not responded with an explanation.

While waiting for an a response, News 4 talked to Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Medicine’s Chief Covid Officer.

He said he suspects the increase is from a backlog of negative tests.

“They seem to be batching up negative tests. In other words, they get the positive test reported earlier than they do the negative test,” Dr. Bratzler said.

That would explain why those specimens have a lower positivity rate (Dr. Bratzler calculated 7.9%) than previous days’ positivity rates (10.5%-11%).

“Public health is underfunded. I mean, they were never prepared with their data systems, or staffing or personnel to handle a pandemic of this proportion,” Dr. Bratzler said.

Because of the limited staffing and resources, letting people know when they test positive takes priority over those who test negative.

KFOR has contacted the Oklahoma State Health Department throughout the day, but we have yet to hear back. We will update this story as soon as we do.