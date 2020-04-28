State Representative Jason Lowe concerned Oklahoma is reopening too soon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Representative Jason Lowe says he’s back to full health after testing positive for COVID-19 more than a month ago.

After his fight with the virus, he says he’s more concerned than ever that people aren’t taking this seriously enough, and that the state is reopening too soon.

“Just be careful. I don’t want one person to go through what I went through,” Lowe told News 4. “This is a deadly virus, we have to take it seriously, and we have to follow the guidance from our health professionals.”

Lowe says he counts himself lucky after he counts himself lucky after he spent just one day in the hospital while fighting the virus.

“I felt like I got hit by a truck,” Lowe said. “The symptoms were pretty bad, I had chills, and aches, fatigue.”

Frustrated with the comparisons to the flu, and worried about the state reopening on Friday, Lowe made this past to Facebook over the weekend:

Lowe says it’s hard to have a clear plan to reopen the economy when only around 1.5% of the population has been tested.

“That’s not enough,” Lowe said. “We don’t have a clear picture of where we are in order to say we need to reopen the entire business industry at this point in time.”

Lowe wants everyone that wants a test, regardless of the symptoms, to get tested.

Something Governor Stitt seemed to say you can now do at his latest press conference.

“I want to remind Oklahomans, get tested. If you have any kind of symptoms, or even if you just want to see, you think you should get tested,” Stitt said. “We have plenty of testing in our state.”