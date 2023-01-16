OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two bills have been filed to help improve safety measures at all Oklahoma schools in regards to shootings.

Senate Bill 100 and Senate Bill 101 were authored by Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee.

The first bill would require all schools to undergo a risk and vulnerability assessment.

These assessments are administered by the Oklahoma School Safety Institute.

“There’s about 100 facilities in the state or 100 school buildings that have been assessed over the last 10 years,” said Pemberton.

The state senator wants all schools assessed by 2026.

In order to make that happen, he is asking for $1.5 million in funding to beef up the institute’s personnel.

With his second bill, Pemberton is asking for $20 million to set up grants.

Once the assessments are completed, recommendations to improve monitoring systems and other safety measures are given to schools. The grants would help pay for the upgrades.

The Republican from Muskogee wants the state to do its part in funding these improvements.

“There’s a little bit of federal dollars, like $500,000 a year, but I’m requesting $20 million,” said Pemberton.

He said schools could use money to install card readers, ballistic glass, or interior/exterior monitoring.

The idea for these bills came from a working group of Democrats and Republicans.

It was created last year after the shootings in Uvalde, Texas and St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

Katherine Bishop, President of Oklahoma Education Association, was unavailable for comment Monday, but she recently told the Stillwater News Press that it was a good idea.

“Our kids are our greatest commodity, and we need to keep them safe and our employees, and so to do that in a mindful manner is so positive,” said Bishop.