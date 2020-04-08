State steps in after local school district tries to postpone its food delivery service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Western Heights Superintendent Mannix Barnes backtracked Tuesday, one day after posting to Facebook that the district would postpone their free delivery food service.

“They can go through the food bank or feed the children,” Barnes said regarding what options children have when they weren’t going to deliver the food.

The decision to cancel the plan would potentially cause kids to go hungry Tuesday and Wednesday. Barnes said, after changing the plans two other times, it would start up again Thursday.

“To sit here and be criticized over one or two days, to me that’s just crazy,” Barnes said.

Western Heights previously delivered about 980 meals per day to students throughout the district. That’s including breakfast and lunch. Now that the state has stepped in, those meals will be provided by Hunger Free Oklahoma and the Regional Food Bank. They are expected to deliver 8,000 meals that will last them 10 days.

Rewind to Monday night. Western Heights put their post on Facebook, postponing their delivery service. Superintendent Barnes said his workers were in fear for their health.

The post said the program would return “as soon as this pandemic is controlled or eradicated.”

The post gathered immediate backlash, drawing responses from many. That includes the Mayor of Oklahoma City David Holt. He posted a comment that said, in part, "my proclamation absolutely does not prohibit these activities."

Barnes also said that State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister threatened their funding and accreditation.

“She, to me put her authority, misplaced her authority on this,” Barnes said.

After this, the plan changed to the district getting food, but it wouldn’t be ready to be delivered until April 22. The plan changed again. They were going to start delivering food Thursday. This is when the state stepped in.

The food from the states plan will be prepackaged and placed on trailers or buses for transportation and sent throughout the district. Workers will be at the sites monitoring the food.

“When all these kids rush in, I mean, at one site there was 200 kids,” Barnes said. “If one of them happens to sneeze or cough, all that comes down, I mean you have to be there to understand it.”

Barnes, still feeling that his employees are being put in danger, put out a challenge to Hofmeister and Holt.

“I’ve got two positions ready for them on the front line to go out and deliver these meals with us,” he said.

After the food from the states plan runs out, Western Heights is expected to get more prepackaged food.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage