State working to return $2 million Hydroxychloroquine stash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The state is trying to figure out what to do with the 2-million dollars’ worth of hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug touted as the cure-all for COVID-19 last spring, bought in April.

According to The Frontier publication, the Attorney General’s office is now trying to return the drugs to the manufacturer.

As many as 20 other states also purchased large quantities of hydroxychloroquine, but only Oklahoma and Utah bought from private wholesalers.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the AG’s office told KFOR, “I can confirm we are working with the department of health and the vendor to try to return the stockpile.”

However, the spokesperson said they were unable to comment further on the matter.