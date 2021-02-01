Still no stimulus check? Why you should be double-checking your junk mail

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Still waiting for your stimulus check? As you watch your checking account, don’t forget to keep a close eye on your mailbox as well.

There have been several reports of people who nearly threw out their $600 Economic Impact Payment debit card, thinking it was junk mail or possibly a scam.

Many Americans already received a stimulus payment through direct deposit. But if the Internal Revenue Service doesn’t have routing and account information for you, based on your 2019 tax return, you will be sent either a check or debit card.

According to the IRS, the debit card is issued by the Treasury’s financial agent, MetaBank, meaning the IRS does not determine who receives a card and who doesn’t. It’s simply a matter of speeding up delivery.

“Taxpayers should note that the form of payment for the second mailed EIP may be different than the first mailed EIP,” according to the IRS. “Some people who received a paper check last time might receive a prepaid debit card this time, and some people who received a prepaid debit card last time may receive a paper check.”

The agencies are issuing about eight million Economic Impact Payments by prepaid debit card through the mail.

They should arrive in a white envelope from “Economic Impact Payment Card,” with the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal. The card inside should have VISA on the front, with the issuing bank, MetaBank, on the back.

If you’re concerned that you may have received one, and threw it out or destroyed it, call 1.800.240.8100 and select the “Lost/Stolen” option.

Your Card will be deactivated to prevent anyone from using it and, upon your request, a replacement Card can be provided at no cost to you. Please see your Cardholder Agreement online at EIPCard.com for more information.

See the sample envelope and EIC debit cards below:

(IRS)