STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department says an investigation is underway after two pedestrians were hit while crossing the roadway.

According to Stillwater Police, on Friday, April 7 at 2:23 a.m., officers responded to 4th and Monroe in reference to two pedestrians that were struck by a vehicle.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation revealed that Andre Lawson, 54, was traveling southbound on Monroe towards 4th Avenue. Lawson was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala with his passenger, Todd Shinault, 66, when the two pedestrians were struck while attempting to cross the roadway.

The pedestrians were identified as Kate Douglas, 21, of Stillwater and Jonas Heath, 21, of Broken Arrow.

Police officials say both were transported to Stillwater Medical Center. Heath was treated and released and Douglas was life flighted to OU Medical Center in serious condition.

Stillwater Police confirm Lawson is cooperating with investigators. Anyone with any information is asked to call 405-372-4171.