Stillwater left divided after mask mandate changed due to threats against businesses and police

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The city of Stillwater is left with many opinions after the mayor backtracked on requiring all residents to wear masks in public places, sparking the story to reach national news.

City leaders are calling the situation “unfortunate” and “distressing” and are calling the protesters who helped change the proclamation “self-absorbed.”

“You can’t wear a masks for 30 min?” one shopper asked.

“If I am going to get it, then I’ll just get it with or without wearing a mask,” another shopper said.

“It’s none of the mayor’s business if I want to wear a mask or not,” a shopper said.

Local leaders are facing backlash after an emergency proclamation requiring everyone to wear face masks in public lasted about three hours.

On Monday, Stillwater City Manager Norman McKnickle was on CNN to discuss why it changed.

“It came down to weighing the safety of the business people employees as oppose to people wearing masks,” McKnickle said.

Walmart employees called 911 saying they had been verbally abused and were nearly assaulted after telling customers they can’t enter without a mask on.

Across town, police say an anonymous call came into their department.

“The call said if we try to enforce the face covering rule to him, he will respond to us with firearms,” Captain Kyle Gibbs with the Stillwater Police Department said. “That is still under investigation.”

Now according to the city, wearing masks is optional.

The amended proclamation places the decision on business owners like stylist Richa Freshley at Indulge Salon.

“Thankfully, so far everyone in here has worn a mask,” Richa Freshley from Indulge said.

But others tell KFOR they still disagree.

“To be honest, I may not get the virus at all,” a shopper tells KFOR.

If you’re not wearing a mask and a business, who requires them, asks you to leave, you could be cited for trespassing.