Stillwater Stars Ousted in The Basketball Tournament

Entering “The Basketball Tournament” the Stillwater Stars had one of the most interesting teams in the field.

It featured a ton of former Oklahoma State Cowboys. Le’Bryan Nash, Brian Williams, Thomas Dziagwa, and Bryndon Manzer as the head coach.

However, Markel Brown, who was scheduled to play, had to drop out with an ankle injury. Plus ESPN reported that three other players had to drop out after testing positive for the Coronavirus. Michael Cobbins, Phil Forte and Lindy Waters were all scheduled to play, but dropped out for unknown reasons.

That left the Stars with just seven available players against Brotherly Love. Le’Bryan Nash turned back the clock in the contest. He helped the OSU jump out to a 10-2 run by hitting a three and a runner with a foul. Nash dropped 30 points on 18 shots.

Thomas Dziagwa poured in a three late in the first, hitting his only bucket of the contest. He finished with five points.

Brotherly Love went on a 15-2 run in the third and never looked back. Marlon Johnson hit a three to cap that drive off.

The game ended with an Elam Ending. That meant a team had to get to a certain number of points. That number was 85. Khalif Wyatt hit a three to ice the win 87-71.

That ended OSU’s run in TBT and ending a chance at the million dollar prize.