OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Legislators from across Oklahoma headed to the Oklahoma State Capitol on Monday to begin this year’s session.

On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt is holding his fourth ‘State of the State’ address to begin the 2022 legislative session.

During the speech, Stitt is expected to address the coronavirus pandemic, schools, and the budget.

He is also expected to discuss a potential grocery tax cut and marijuana legislation.