Stitt orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor former Sen. Tom Coburn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following the death of an Oklahoma congressman, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff.

On Monday, Gov. Stitt ordered that all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to be lowered to half-staff to honor the life and memory of former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn.

Coburn passed away on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. He was 72-years-old.

“We lost a giant [Saturday] – an Oklahoma legend,” said Gov. Stitt. “Dr. Coburn devoted his life to serving others both by way of his career as a physician and by tirelessly fighting for our country as a true statesman.

“Our state and our nation is better because of the lessons in fiscal responsibility we’ve learned from Dr. Coburn and I pray especially in these trying times ahead of us that we can find ways to ensure his legacy lives on.”

A memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks.

