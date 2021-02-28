Stolen ATV leads to manhunt, arrests in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two men are in custody after leading authorities on a manhunt which started from a report of a stolen ATV.

According to a post from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a stolen ATV near US-377 and Moccasin Trail Road shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Hours later, another citizen alerted authorities that they were chasing two possible suspects who had ran into a nearby wooded area.

Pottawatomie County Deputies arrived and began to set up a perimeter. Multiple agencies assisted with the search including the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Absentee Shawnee Tribal Police, Seminole Nation Lighthorse Officers and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Deputy David Bussey and a trooper say they were eventually able to make contact with a suspect, who was running in a nearby river. They say the suspect, who was later identified as David Curnett of Shawnee, did not follow commands to stop and ran back into the woods.

Several hours later, the second suspect, Christopher Cortez of Oklahoma City, was taken into custody after Pottawatomie County deputies received a call about a suspicious male in the area. Authorities say Cortez admitted to his involvement in stealing of the ATV and was transported to the Pottawatomie County Safety Center.

Around 10 p.m., David Curnett was taken into custody after allegedly stealing another ATV from a residence on Moccasin Trail Road. Deputies were able to locate and return both stolen ATVs to its owners.

Cortez was charged on multiple counts including grand larceny. Cortez is being held on a $10,000.00 bond.

Curnett was charged with two counts of grand larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property, obstructing an officer and a felony warrant out of Pottawatomie County for grand larceny. Authorities say Curnett is being held on a $15,000 bond for the charges stemming from the incident and a $55,000 bond on his warrant.

