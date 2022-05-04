TULSA, Oklahoma (Storyful/KFOR) – A bronze statue of Native American ballerina Marjorie Tallchief was stolen from the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum – then found hacked to pieces at a recycling center in Catoosa, where it was sold for $250.

Tulsa police say the theft happened April 29th. Several pieces of the statue are still missing, as the investigation is ongoing.

However, the museum says Gary Henson, the sculptor, can restore the statue “back to life” using molds.

The museum has set up a GoFundMe account to restore the statue. However, the $15,000 has already been surpassed. The museum stated, “If we continue to receive donations past the goal, we will use that money exclusively on the 5 Moons: extra security, maintenance, updated lighting, more signage and interpretation, etc. We are continually blown away by your generosity, thank you Tulsa!!”