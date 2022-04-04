WASHINGTON (KFOR/NBCNews) – While COVID-19 cases seem to be dropping across the country, health leaders are looking at a spike in another illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say outbreaks of the norovirus are increasing across the United States.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. The virus is the leading cause of foodborne illness and is not related to the flu.

Health experts say outbreaks are common, adding that the virus spreads very easily and quickly between people and through contaminated surfaces.

In order to prevent getting sick, you should wash your hands often, rinse fruits and vegetables, and cook shellfish thoroughly.

If you do become sick, stay home for two days after symptoms stop and avoid preparing food for others when sick.