OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans across the state are preparing for a winter storm that will move into the state on Wednesday morning.

A winter storm watch has been issued for almost the entire state from Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, freezing drizzle is expected to start in the Oklahoma City metro.

By noon on Wednesday, the freezing drizzle will mix with sleet before it changes to snow by the afternoon.

Meteorologists expect the road conditions to start to deteriorate later in the day on Wednesday.

By Thursday, widespread snow is expected across the state.

At this point, the heaviest snow is expected to fall across northern and north central Oklahoma. To complicate matters, a slot of dry air will move into west central Oklahoma, which will result in lower precipitation in that area.

Southeastern Oklahoma could see the highest ice totals in the state, which could become dangerous when combined with the northern winds.

On Thursday, Oklahomans across the state will need to prepare for bitter temperatures with wind chills below zero.

Current models suggest that the Oklahoma City metro area could see 3 to 6 inches of snow, while southwestern Oklahoma will see 1 to 3 inches. The highest snow totals could be in northeastern Oklahoma with 6 to 10 inches.