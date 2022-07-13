OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re looking for a fun, family event, Bowling for Rhinos is back! The annual event includes three games of bowling, a T-shirt, pizza, and shoe rental, all for $30 per person, with all proceeds benefiting The Oklahoma City Zoo’s conservation efforts of endangered rhinos.

Spectator tickets are also available for $15 per person that include just pizza and a T-shirt.

Boy bowls at previous Bowling for Rhinos event. Photo courtesy: Oklahoma City Zoo

The Zoo stated in a press release: “Since 1995, the OKC Zoo’s American Association of Zoo Keepers chapter has been hosting this beloved bowl-a-thon and inspiring Oklahomans to take action for protecting rhinos and their habitats by enjoying a favorite pastime, bowling! Bowling for Rhinos is perfect for wildlife fans of all ages. Families, teams and individuals are welcome to participate.”

Niki, 15, and her calf Yabi, 1, at the OKC Zoo. Photo courtesy: Oklahoma City Zoo.

The event takes place Saturday, July 23rd from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Heritage Lanes in Oklahoma City. The address is 11917 N Pennsylvania Ave.

Participants can also win door prizes. Click here for tickets.

Shanti, 35. Photo courtesy: Oklahoma City Zoo.

The OKC Zoo is home to three endangered female Indian rhinos: Shanti, Niki, and Niki’s calf Yabi. One-horned rhinos can grow to weigh more than 3,000 pounds.

Yabi, 1. Photo courtesy: Oklahoma City Zoo.