OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re looking for a fun, family event, Bowling for Rhinos is back! The annual event includes three games of bowling, a T-shirt, pizza, and shoe rental, all for $30 per person, with all proceeds benefiting The Oklahoma City Zoo’s conservation efforts of endangered rhinos.
Spectator tickets are also available for $15 per person that include just pizza and a T-shirt.
The Zoo stated in a press release: “Since 1995, the OKC Zoo’s American Association of Zoo Keepers chapter has been hosting this beloved bowl-a-thon and inspiring Oklahomans to take action for protecting rhinos and their habitats by enjoying a favorite pastime, bowling! Bowling for Rhinos is perfect for wildlife fans of all ages. Families, teams and individuals are welcome to participate.”
The event takes place Saturday, July 23rd from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Heritage Lanes in Oklahoma City. The address is 11917 N Pennsylvania Ave.
Participants can also win door prizes. Click here for tickets.
The OKC Zoo is home to three endangered female Indian rhinos: Shanti, Niki, and Niki’s calf Yabi. One-horned rhinos can grow to weigh more than 3,000 pounds.