“Streatery” concept allows local businesses to expand their footprint during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City wants to try to help those restaurants with a concept called a “streatery.”

Hunny Bunny Biscuit Company on Northwest 23rd street is keeping business alive through curbside pickup.



“We really haven’t seen much of a downturn in terms of business here and that speaks to the customers,” GM of Hunny Bunny Biscuit Company Zach Kelley said.



But every restaurant tells a different story after closing their business for months.

The owner of Cultivar Mexican Kitchen started an open market concept — taking their food to the community. It’s downtown OKC location, however remains closed.



“We’ve been in the sustainability mode for four months now. How long can you do it before you’ve got to make a decision to go elsewhere,” Owner of Cultivar Gary Goldman said.

Now the city has come up with a new idea to help them stay afloat during the age of social distancing.

“It’s where you take a parking space on the street and you expand it to conduct business,” Jane Jenkins, Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership, said.



Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership says this will help bars and restaurants that have had to decrease indoor capacity due to social distancing.

Owners may be able to get financial assistance to reimburse the cost of building a “streatery.”

The Study Wine Bar on Film Row is excited.



“We’re just trying to figure out how do we do a patio here? When we don’t have the ability to do so. I mean we have these great parking spots but I didn’t know if you could legally do that,” Co-Founder Elaine Hamm said.

A business will have to go through an approval process before they can obtain a permit through the Public Works Department.



“That would give a restaurant like us with a small patio the opportunity to have additional table outside,” Goldman said.



But Gary Goldman fears, for him, it won’t produce the sales he needs to reopen.

Meanwhile the study will open their “streatery” in a few weeks.



“The microbiologist in me really wanted to make sure that we could keep our customers safe and being outside is great way to do that,” Hamm said.

The revocable permit will be good through December 30 of this year.

It still has to go through city council for final approval on July 7.

For more information visit https://www.okc.gov/Home/Components/News/News/3475/5296.

