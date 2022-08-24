OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One of the strongest anti-abortion bills in the country will go into effect later this week.

On April 12, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 612 into law.

“Senate Bill 612 would make abortion entirely illegal,” said Rep. Jim Olsen on the House floor in April.

The bill makes it a felony for doctors to perform abortions. They would face up to 10 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.

“Oklahoma has overwhelmingly and repeatedly decided that we don’t want to be killing babies. There is no higher purpose that a legitimate government has than to protect innocent life,” said Olsen.

The only exception allowed under the measure would be if an abortion was necessary to save the life of the mother.

It does not include exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

The measure goes into effect on Aug. 25.