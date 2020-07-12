Strong winds and hail hit Oklahoma during summer storms

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Strong storms brought damaging hail and winds to parts of Oklahoma on Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Later in the morning Sunday, the cleanup underway south of the metro.

“Just a lot of miscellaneous debris, just wind blown,” said Norman resident David Hames.

Saturday night strong storms ripped through neighborhoods in Norman.

Large tree limbs were blown down in the roads, on roofs, and onto power lines.

With straight-line winds up to 78 mph, whole trees were uprooted.

In Noble, an old tree was blown over onto cars in a home driveway.

“There is an old weeping willow down the street that my wife said was cracked in half, which is a bad deal,” said Hames.

But the damage not just residential, whole power lines were blown to the ground.

Some businesses were hit as garage doors were mangled.

A replica sooner schooner toppled from the strong winds.

Flood and Chautauqua streets were temporarily closed.

There was even reportedly damage at the University of Oklahoma.

“Large trees down on campus, which was kind of sad. A lot of debris and the police were blocking off the street,” said Hames.

