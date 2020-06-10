Strong winds cause variety of issues in the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Strong winds caused power line problems and grass fires, and even brought a tree down on a house in Oklahoma City.

Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department issued a news release detailing the array of problems caused by strong winds on Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to the following calls Tuesday:

• 17 Check Power Lines

• 19 Grass Fires

• 1 Tree fell on house

• 10 Automatic Alarm Activations

There were 1,512 power outages as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Grass fires are easily sparked during the summer, according to Fulkerson.

“We are entering that time of year when we reiterate that even the smallest spark mixed with high winds and dormant vegetation is a recipe for grass fires,” he said.

Fulkerson said the winds did not necessarily cause the automatic alarm activations, but he also said that high winds and/or storms usually cause such activations.