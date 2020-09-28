Stuck ambulance sheds light on rough road conditions in NE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One northeast Oklahoma City road is so bad an ambulance got stuck trying to respond to a call and residents say delivery trucks won’t come down it anymore.

The intersection of Hiawassee and 48th Street has a huge pot hole two-feet deep in places. Residents say it’s an inconvenience for vehicles but it’s also a safety hazard.

“It’s a real mess. You cannot get your car near it or you could get stuck and bottom out,” said area resident Cheri Trawick.

“No telling how deep the mud goes, it’s got to be two feet plus deep. Maybe even three.” said Julie Autaubo, who lives off NE 48th.

The people that live along the mangled patch of NE 48th street say the deep, water-filled pot holes and the sharp rusted exposed drain pipe make it impossible for delivery trucks to get through.

“There is torn up metal pipe that will shred someone’s tires. I cannot get my prescriptions delivered, Amazon won’t come down here,” said Autaubo.

Julie Autaubo says an EMSA unit got stuck when it came to help her boyfriend, “It took two tow trucks to get them out and they were stuck in there for 4 hours.”

EMSA officials confirm that an ambulance did recently have to be towed from 48th street.

“Oklahoma City, please help us,” said Trawick.

“Unfortunately since we do not own it, we can’t maintain it,” said Shannon Cox of OKC Public Works.

City officials say they maintain 3500 miles of public roads in the metro but there are more than 500 miles of privately owned roads in the city, too. According to their records, that stretch of 48th is privately owned and it’s up to residents to fix it.

“So sometimes they are marked by a white sign with black letters or green letters but they are not always marked that way,” said Cox.

But the city does say there is some good news for area residents: work is slated to begin along Hiawassee Road on October 5th and that culvert with the bad drain pipe will be fixed. The city says that will help with the water issues on 48th.

If you are wondering about whether a road is public or private near you, you can check by going to okc.gov/publicworks and type in the address.

Latest KFOR News Headlines: