Students from OU College of Dentistry to offer free dental care to children

Dariel Martinez, 6, visits with Treyon Grant, a first year dental student, before his exam in 2019.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Children in need of dental care can receive the work for free this weekend thanks to students from the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, children between the ages of four and 12 can receive dental care at no cost during the annual Kids’ Day Program.

Dental and dental hygiene students, working under the supervision of trained dentists, will provide cleanings, fillings, crowns, and caps as needed.

Patients will be seen as quickly as possible, but if you attend, be prepared to spend several hours at the event.

Participants are asked to bring necessary personal items such as medication, diapers, snacks, etc.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany all children/patients.

The event is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. However, because space is limited, pre-registration is required and opens Feb 11. To pre-register, call (405) 607-4755.

Screenings take place at the OU College of Dentistry on the OU Health Sciences Center campus, 1201 N. Stonewall Ave., in Oklahoma City.