Study: ‘Oklahoma is one of the worst states to be a man’

Zippia study ranks Oklahoma as 8th in the nation for worst states for men

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Different studies come and go, but a new study from Zippia claims that Oklahoma ranks eighth in the nation for 'the worst states for men.'

While the company admits that men typically make higher salaries than women, it looked at things like imprisonment rates, unemployment rates, percentage of college degrees, suicide rates, and work fatalities.

The study declared these states as the nation's worst for men:

Mississippi West Virginia New Mexico Louisiana Arkansas Alaska Nevada Oklahoma Alabama Wyoming

The study claims that in all states, men are three times more likely to commit suicide than women, ten times more likely to be imprisoned than women, and more likely than women to die or be injured on the job.

However, a study by WalletHub last year found that Oklahoma ranks poorly for women too, placing the Sooner State at 46th out of all 50 states, with Minnesota at the top of the list and Louisiana at the bottom.

That study looked at the median earnings for female workers, women’s preventative health care, uninsured rates, and female homicide rates, just to name a few.

As far as positive studies go, last year WalletHub also ranked Oklahoma as one of the best places to start a new business.

Zippia also recently published another study, stating that Oklahoma's most successful people currently live in Piedmont, based on median income, unemployment rate, and education rate.