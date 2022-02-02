OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a new study released by The Zebra, Oklahoma was reported to be the third deadliest state in America when it comes to the sum mortality rate.

The sum mortality rate was calculated from the sum of the nation’s five leading causes of death per 100,000 people in 2019, according to data from the CDC. Those five mortalities include heart disease, cancer, accidents, lower respiratory disease and strokes.

Oklahoma received the third place ranking due to its 572 deaths per 100,000 residents, with a majority of those deaths caused from heart disease. Oklahoma’s death rate from heart disease was the highest in the nation in 2019.

Oklahoma also ranked 10th in adult obesity prevalence and had the 7th highest poverty rate in the U.S. at 15.2%.

The top five deadliest states in America are as follows:

Mississippi West Virginia Oklahoma Alabama Kentucky

You can view the full study here.