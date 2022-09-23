DURHAM, England (KFOR/Storyful) – A new study involving pregnant women found that unborn babies can react to taste while in the womb – with facial expressions ranging from happy after their mothers ate carrots, to grimacing after their mothers ate kale.

Using ultrasound scans from almost 70 women, who were from 32 to 36 weeks into their pregnancies, researchers at Durham University in England noted that 20 minutes after drinking a glass of water and taking a vegetable pill, the babies’ facial expressions changed.

The fetuses of the mothers who consumed carrot pills appeared to smile, which researchers dubbed the “laughter-face.” However, kale pills had the opposite effect, giving unborn babies a “cry-face” response, as if grimacing to the bitter taste.

Both expressions are seen in the video at the top of this story.

You can read the detailed study here, which was published on September 21st.