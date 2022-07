MANHATTAN, New York (Storyful/KFOR) – In a phenomenon that only happens twice each year, the sun has aligned with Manhattan’s city grid, creating a sunset known to New Yorkers as “Manhattanhenge.”

The July 11th video shows the view from 42nd Street as the sunset glows between buildings.

The four-day event happens twice annually, in May and July, when the sun aligns with the city’s infrastructure.