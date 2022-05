ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (Storyful/KFOR) – Some places have great sunrises or sunsets, but Zion National Park is known for its exquisite nighttime skies. Park ranger Avery Sloss captured this breathtaking timelapse video as the Milky Way passed by.

The US Department of Interior posted the video on May 17th.

In 2021, Zion National Park became certified as an International Dark Sky Park, providing added opportunities to enhance visitor experiences through astronomy-based programming.