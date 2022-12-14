COX CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As a tornado touched down overnight in Wayne, Oklahoma, severe weather also sweeped across other portions of the state, leaving significant damage, including Grady County.

The National Weather Service warned of thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes across the state Monday, into Tuesday, along with the possibility of ping pong sized hail, high winds and flying debris that were expected to damage or destroy roofs, windows homes and vehicles.

About ten miles east of Rush Springs, storms pummeled a corner of Cox City, leaving mangled fences and trees and unrecognizable piles of rubble.

Further into the community, a roof was lifted completely off a two story house.

Thankfully, no one was in the home at the time.

While the National Weather Service NWS did confirm some damage in Duncan, Cox City and Hennepin, they have not yet assessed it.