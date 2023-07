A man drowned in Lake Murray Saturday near Marina Beach, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR)

The man was identified as 34-year-old Ian Addison Hollander from Gainesville, Texas.

Officials say around 1 p.m. Hollander went swimming at the beach and for unknown reasons never came above the water.

Search teams were looking for Hollander for over three hours until they could recover his body.