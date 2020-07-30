Sunbeam Family Services: More than 1,400 video counseling sessions provided since March

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services says since it launched telehealth mental health services back in March, more than 200 Oklahomans have received mental health support through video counseling sessions from the comfort of their own home.

Since the service was launched, Sunbeam has provided more than 1,400 sessions for more than 275 individuals, couples and families.

“As this pandemic has shown itself as a longer lasting condition than hoped, we know that all of us are vulnerable to increased problems with anxiety and grief—over the possibility and/or reality of illness in ourselves and in people we love,” says Lissa Vernon, LCSW and therapist at Sunbeam. “Having these concerns and thoughts in the background of daily life can increase the difficulties we face. Talking with a therapist helps develop healthy strategies to manage this additional stress and sadness.”

Officials with Sunbeam say maintaining hopefulness is an important part of navigating difficult times. In an anonymous survey of clients receiving telehealth services at Sunbeam, over 90 percent of new clients have reported an increased sense of hopefulness since starting services.

“Telehealth services can make a real difference in people’s lives during this difficult time,” said Vernon. “We help people utilize their computers, phones, and tablets to make connections with our trained therapists so that seeing a therapist can be done without having to leave home.”

Sunbeam is welcoming new counseling clients. The nonprofit accepts Medicaid and a variety of health insurances, like Aetna, Blue Cross/Blue Shield and HealthChoice. Sunbeam also provides sliding-scale counseling services, which can reduce the cost of mental health sessions.

For more information about mental health services visit sunbeamfamilyservices.org/counseling or call (405) 528-7721.

