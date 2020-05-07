Sunbeam Family Services passes out plants for their caregivers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services passing out flowers and planting supplies to some of their senior caregivers.

“It’s the coolest thing gardening is keeping me alive!” said caregiver Carolyn Wall.

These caregivers are taking care of loved ones, whether it be other seniors in their family or grandparents raising their grandchildren.

“They are taking them to doctors appointments picking up their medications just their daily needs that they have and sometimes they don’t focus on themselves” said Dir. of Community Engagement at Sunbeam Family Services, Jane Meeks.

Staff surveyed some of the caregivers in their online support group about what they could use at home, and plants were the number one request.

“I’m putting together a container garden, so I said yes yes I want it all I want everything!” said caregiver Linda Chambers.

A lot of these folks, considered vulnerable and haven’t left home in over a month … so they were ecstatic to see some familiar faces.

“You can’t leave the property, you can’t leave the house, you can’t leave the garden so I’ve really ramped up the garden so the people who drive by have something nice to look at” said Wall.

All of the supplies donated by Cox, Walmart, and Northcutt’s Nursery.

“Not being able to be around people or seeing the positivity, doing that today has been so nice I mean you’ve seen how many people are happy and smiling” said Patrick Ivey, with Cox Homelife Care.

Each caregiver has a different story to tell, but there’s one thing they can all agree on.

“If grandma’s happy then everybody’s happy right?!” laughed caregiver Cathy Webb.

In total, the staff was able to give away 40 sets of planting supplies.