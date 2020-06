If you like sunny skies and highs in the 90’s then you will love today’s forecast.

After some morning showers, we will see hot and muggy weather Friday afternoon.

Highs today will be in the mid-90’s with breezy south winds at 10-20 mph.

The weekend also looks sunny and hot. Highs will be in the mid-90’s with triple-digit heat in Western OK.

The drought is creeping back in as we are in a very dry stretch of weather.

Summer starts next Saturday, but it will feel like it this weekend.