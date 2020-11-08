Supporters of President Trump attend “Protect the Vote” rally

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Supporters of President Trump gathered at the State Capitol on Saturday for a “Protect the Vote” rally.

“We want to show him that we have his back, we’ve got him 100 percent, we support him,” attendee William Deaton said.

Attendees say they want to make sure no fraudulent absentee ballots are counted. They also say the fight isn’t over for Trump, and that Biden didn’t win fairly.

“If you can’t win honestly, you’re a loser, loser, loser,” attendee Margy Pezdirtz said.

“He has not won, not at all, there are legal battles, there are recounts, and there’s zero percent that Biden has won officially,” Deaton said.

They say if Biden won fairly, they’d accept it, but they still believe Trump will be victorious.

“If he doesn’t prevail, and Biden really won legally, then I will recognize him as the President of the United States, but I do not think that that will happen,” Deaton said.

“I am totally aghast at what’s happened with this election. Had Biden won fairly, I would support him,” Pezdirtz said.

“I believe President Trump in the end will remain in position,” attendee George Seymour said.

Later on after the rally, several supporters of Joe Biden came, leading to a few arguments with Trump supporters.

Dominique Gray, who supports Biden, says he’s very pleased with the result of the election, especially the historic nature of a woman of color being elected Vice President.

“It makes me feel hyped, you know. I think that’s huge, huge, huge for America,” he said. “That makes me feel even more ecstatic probably for me to run for president someday or have one of my sisters or cousins that’s a female run for president, that’s huge.”

He says he trusts the election process and thinks that Trump is trying to discredit absentee ballots.

“He’s trying to find everything in his power to find ways and votes legally and probably illegally, and won’t accept the fact that he lost fair and square,” he said.

Alicia Andrews, chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, says she’s relieved with the result of the election and that the process worked exactly as it should.

“If we count every ballot, if we give everybody’s voice a chance to be heard, then the outcome will be the way it’s supposed to be,” she said.