Surveillance video shows clear video of Bricktown shooting, police seeking help

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the individuals involved in a chaotic Bricktown shooting.

It happened Sunday, Aug. 2 at around 2 a.m. Newly-released surveillance video shows the busy car and foot traffic in front of the Bricktown Comedy Club on Kings of Leon Lane.

At the beginning of the six minute video, several men are seen milling around that section of the street. One can be seen pulling a gun out of one of the vehicles.

A minute later, a white sedan mowed down a man crossing the street, causing several people to run after the car.

Then a few minutes after that, a black SUV pulls up in front of the comedy club, then slightly reverses.

There’s a commotion off-screen in an area not covered by the camera, but the action sparks gunfire by people inside and out of the SUV.

An officer nearby responded after hearing the gunshots.

“When one of the officers arrived, he saw a vehicle leaving and engaged those subjects,” said Capt. Larry Withrow.

The officer chased them and opened fire on the vehicle, but they escaped. Later, a 30-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital.

Police said he was not shot by the officer but in the initial gunfire.

It’s the second shooting in Bricktown in two weeks, but some who live or work nearby said they’re not afraid of the area.

“I’d bring my family down here day or night. I mean, it’s not a dangerous place at all,” said local carpenter Cody Ray.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or those involved to contact them on the Crimestoppers hotline at (405) 235-7300, or www.okccrimetips.com.

