Surveyed parents want a traditional class setting; many districts offering multiple formats

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma currently struggles with an increasing number of coronavirus cases, school districts across the state are coming up with their own plans for getting students back in the classroom in the fall.

Some of the metro’s major districts like Putnam City, Mid-Del, and Norman Public Schools say they will release their COVID-19 plans next week.

Mustang Public Schools announced that it would be moving forward with a traditional class setting for students. However, it will also offer ‘Mustang Virtual Academy,’ and high school students will have the choice of whether they want a blended program. Right now, the plan is awaiting board approval.

Edmond Public Schools has a similar plan for the upcoming school year, including its own ‘Virtual Edmond.’

“If you’re an existing Edmond student, you can transfer into it. It’s K-12. It will be facilitated by Edmond teachers,” Edmond Schools Superintendent Bret Towne said.

Towne says committees spent the last six weeks coming up with the back to school plan.

It will also include required masks for middle and high school students as well as staff.

There will also be an added bus route and new start times to accommodate social distancing.

“We’ll be pushing out all extraneous furniture in classrooms, storing them so we can spread the desks and chairs out as much as we can,” Towne said.

Several districts released survey results including Putnam City, Deer Creek, Oklahoma City and Edmond schools. A majority of parents say they want their children to return to a traditional classroom setting.

Edmond’s plan allows for that, but officials say they are prepared to go from in-school to at-home learning. The question remains, “When is the pandemic so bad schools would have to shut down schools again?”

“No one knows so the metric is going to have to be a significant loss of students and/or teachers due to virus and infections, but nobody knows what that is yet,” he said.

For more information, visit the district’s website.

