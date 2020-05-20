OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man is behind bars after leading officers and deputies on a pursuit and then crashing into a house. He was later found hiding on a roof in the area.

“I told my kids, ‘get down, get down’ because I thought somebody was shooting guns,” Amber Cosme told News 4.

It wasn’t gunfire, but right across the street from Cosme’s home, a wild scene after a car plowed through a house.

“I didn’t really see them plow through it, but I heard it,” Cosme said.

Caroline Graham, who also lives nearby, heard it too.

“The cops were everywhere. I mean it didn’t take them a minute or two to fill up the entire street with cars,” Graham said.

It was the aftermath of an attempted traffic stop by an OKCPD officer and an Oklahoma County deputy.

They had pulled 30-year-old Kendrick Jarvis over for an illegal lane change.

“Then when the deputy was walking up to ask for his driver’s license, the guy took off,” Mark Myers, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, said.

That lead to a pursuit that only lasted four minutes and ended in the crash near 29th and Portland.

“This individual took off on foot, where he was later arrested hiding out on a roof of a nearby house,” Myers said.

Cosme told News 4 she saw Jarvis on the roof.

“I came back out here because we were watching and he was sitting right on top of the roof just watching the entire thing and then the chopper was flying around with the light looking for him,” she said.

Jarvis was eventually arrested on complaints of malicious injury and destruction of property, eluding a police officer, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a motor collision and unsafe lane change.

Thankfully, the home that Jarvis crashed into is being remodeled. So, no one was home at the time of the crash.

“They were trying to rebuild it. They had just put the brick face in it and they were trying to fix it up. So, pretty big deal over there,” Graham said.