Suspect arrested after one injured in shooting at SW OKC hotel

Shooting scene at Plaza Inn hotel in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police officers have arrested the suspect in a hotel shooting that injured one Monday afternoon.

Officials were called to the Plaza Inn around 4 p.m. Monday after one person was shot at the hotel.

One person was arrested and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, refresh often for updates.

