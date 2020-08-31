Suspect arrested after one injured in shooting at SW OKC hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police officers have arrested the suspect in a hotel shooting that injured one Monday afternoon.
Officials were called to the Plaza Inn around 4 p.m. Monday after one person was shot at the hotel.
One person was arrested and the victim was transported to a local hospital.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story, refresh often for updates.
