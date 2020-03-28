Breaking News
Oklahoma City Mayor orders ‘Shelter in Place’

Suspect arrested following shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting on the northside of Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma City police were called to the 1300 block of North Lottie Avenue at approximately 3:04 p.m. regarding a fight involving multiple male individuals, according to a news release issued by Lt. Freddy Herrera, Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

One of individuals involved in the fight – a juvenile – pulled out a handgun and shot another one of the males, according to Herrera.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital. The person who fired the shot was located and arrested.

The suspect’s name is not being revealed since he’s a juvenile. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

“Officers are still gathering information, locating witnesses, and working the crime scene,” the news release states.

