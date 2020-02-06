Suspect arrested in Okfuskee Co. double homicide

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. – Officials have made an arrest after two bodies were discovered in an arson fire at a home in Okemah Wednesday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was requested by the Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Office after reports of a house fire led to the discovery of two deceased individuals.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on February 5, 2020, a 911 call was made to dispatch reporting a fire at the 100000 block of North 3840 Road in Okemah.

When authorities responded, they discovered the two people who had been murdered before the fire was started.

Authorities say 29-year-old Joshua Green was living at the residence where the double homicide occurred.

The Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police tracked Green to a house in Clearview using a K9 and observing tracks in the snow.

The person whose home Green was found in was not injured.

During his arrest, Green refused to comply with officers and subsequently received minor injuries from the K9.

Ultimately, he was placed under arrest before being taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Green was treated and released and then booked into the Okfuskee County jail facing two charges of Murder in the First Degree, as well as arson, and could be facing additional charges.